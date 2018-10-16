Arun Jaitley hits back at Rahul Gandhi, gives five-pronged reply on Rafale deal, GST and Nirav Modi issue

Replying to incessant attacks by Congress President Rahul Gandhi on him and PM Narendra Modi over Rafale deal, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today posted a detailed five-point rebuttal on social media. Calling Rahul Gandhi ‘weak on both facts and law’, Jaitley said that he is ‘repeating the false narrative’ and is trying to ‘convince himself of a falsehood’ so that he can ‘live in self-delusion’.

In his post, with a headline that reads, “Is the ‘Clown Prince’ out-clowning himself”, the FM said, “The onus to substantiate my words now lies on me.” He then answered the Gandhi scion’s charges point-by-point.

Replying to Congress president’s charge that a particular private business house, which has no experience compared to HAL, has got an advantage of Rs. 38,000 crore to Rs. 1,30,000 crore, he said, “There won’t be any manufacturing of Rafale in India, because as per the deal, all 36 aircrafts and their weapons will arrive in India in a fully flyable usable form. And complying with UPA’s policy Dassault will make purchases in India equal to 50% of the deal’s value, which is 29,000 crore. That said company is only one of the 120 offset suppliers from which Dassault will make these purchases and it amounts to only 3% offset or less than Rs. 1000 crore from that company.”

Moving to Congress president’s charge that PM Narendra Modi has waived loans of his 15 friends, FM trained his guns back on the opposition party saying that these loans were given during UPA regime. “We have not waived a single Rupee, banks are successfully recovering these loans through the process of NCLT.”

In recent days, Rahul Gandhi had mocked PM’s Make in India project saying that India is importing mobile phones from China and he would promote their manufacturing in Indian towns. Calling this charge “a cliché”, Jaitley said, “When UPA handed over the govt’s charge to NDA, there were only two units for manufacturing mobiles and their accessories in India. Now there are 120 of them, and counting.” Jaitley also advised Rahul to take a visit to Haryana’s Bahadurgarh town to get the first-hand experience of India’s footwear manufacturing industry.

Congress president has also been a vocal critic of GST and has often called it “Gabbar Singh Tax” in his rallies. Rahul has also said that he will bring in changes in the tax regime. Jaitley hit back at him saying that NDA has already brought down the tax rates. “Congress gave a legacy of 31% tax which included various taxes viz., Excise , VAT and CST, and with GST, they have been now reduced to 18% and 12% for 334 commodities. Inflation is also controlled due to this.”

In his last reply, FM took potshots on Rahul Gandhi for saying he helped industrialist Vijay Mallya escape to London and met him in the Parliament. “He now says I met Nirav Modi in Parliament as well, and I also helped him to escape. I have never met Nirav Modi in my life. If at all Nirav visited Parliament, his entry would be recorded at its reception. I have never said I met Nirav Modi,” Jaitley said.

In the end, FM sharpened his attack on Rahul Gandhi and called his statements on him “much more than hallucinations”, and questioned whether there is a “personality issue where he lies dozen times and starts self delusion about them being true.”

On campaign trail in poll-bound Madhya Pardesh and Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi had attacked PM Modi and FM Arun Jaitley over Rafale issue, GST, Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi case, and alleged corruption.