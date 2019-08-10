Arun Jaitley in AIIMS ICU after breathing problem, is haemodynamically stable, says hospital

Arun Jaitley’s condition is now stable. (Photo: Reuters)

Arun Jaitley Health Update: Arun Jaitley, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Friday, is stable, doctors treating the former finance minister told the media. Jaitley, who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit, was brought to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu met Jaitley on Saturday morning at the hospital.

“The doctors informed the Vice President that Arun Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable,” a statement from Vice President Secretariat said.

“Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS today morning. He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable,” a statement issued by the top hospital on Friday night said.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors has been set up at AIIMS to look after Jaitley, 66.

As soon as the news about Jaitley’s health was flashed, leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla rushed to AIIMS to meet their senior party colleague.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, BJP working president J P Nadda, BJP leaders Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Sudhanshu Trivedi also met the ailing former finance minister. Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and yoga guru Ramdev too were at the AIIMS to enquire about Arun Jaitley’s health.

Jaitley, who played a major role in firefighting several tricky situations in the previous Modi government, had not contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election due to his ill health.

Piyush Goyal was asked to look after the finance ministry in May last year when Jaitley had underwent a renal transplant. Jaitley had rejoined work in August 2018. He had also underwent bariatric surgery in 2014.