Arun Jaitley ‘critical but stable’; Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visit AIIMS

Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9. (Photo: Reuters)

Arun Jaitley health update: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley continues to be ‘critical but stable’, reports said. Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Hardh Vardhan visited the ailing minister at AIIMS on Friday evening. Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the top hospital on August 9 after he complained of restlessness and breathlessness. AIIMS has not issued any bulletin updating about Jaitley’s health since that day.

The top BJP leader has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and is being looked after a multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment at the cardio-neuro centre, news agency Press Trust of India said in a report.

Earlier on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind had also visited Jaitley at AIIMS.

Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS in May also. He has been keeping unwell ever since he underwent a renal transplant in May last year. Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also requested PM Modi not to include him in the Cabinet due to his bad health.

“I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government,” Jaitley had said in his letter to PM Modi.

A lawyer by profession, Arun Jaitley held an important position in the Modi cabinet in the first term. Considered to be the government’s troubleshooter, Jaitley was credited for several major moves during his stint as finance minister. Steps like demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax came during his stint.