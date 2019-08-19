Arun Jaitley health latest news: Former Union minister’s condition critical, several ministers visit AIIMS

Arun Jaitley continues to be in a critical condition at AIIMS in Delhi where he was admitted on August 9.

Senior BJP leader and former Finance minister Arun Jaitley, who has been put on life support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, is in a critical condition. On Sunday, several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Jitendra Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of Jaitley. The 66-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. Among others who visited the hospital on Sunday to check on Jaitley’s condition are Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his deputy Ashwini Kumar Choubey, BJP MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Gautam Gambhir, and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, RSS Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh also visited the facility. On Saturday also several politicians had visited the hospital.

The AIIMS has not issued any bulletin on Jaitley’s health condition since August 10, and several prominent leaders have been visiting the hospital since to know about his wellbeing. A PTI report on Sunday evening said that Jaitley is on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), an advanced form of temporary life support to aid respiratory and cardiac function. They had earlier said a multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring him.