Arun Jaitley passes away: Tributes pour in from all quarters

PM Narendra Modi remembered Arun Jaitley as his valued friend. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Arun Jaitley passes away: Arun Jaitley, former Union Finance and Defence Minister, breathed his last on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 66. Jaitley was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on August 9. Jaitley was under the watch of a team of top doctors at the hospital, however, his condition never really improved. He was kept on advanced life support system for nearly two weeks.

As soon as the news about Arun Jaitley’s death came a little after 12 pm, condolences poured in from leaders cutting across the party lines. For the Bharatiya Janata Party, the month of August has proved to an inauspicious one with the demise of two of its stalwart leaders – Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley: Modi govt’s troubleshooter passes away |In Pics

Lost a valued friend: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in UAE, remembered Jaitley as his valued friend. Modi said Jaitley and BJP shared an unbreakable bond.

“With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!” PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

“Full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, Arun Jaitley Ji was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration,” he added.

Brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian: President Ram Nath Kovind

Condoling the death of Arun Jaitley, President Ram Nath Kovind said he was extremely saddened. “A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation building,” President Kovind said.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley: From Lutyens to Lajpat Nagar, everyone’s favourite politician

“Shri Arun Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding. His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem. Condolences to his family and associates,” he said.

An asset to nation and BJP: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who cut short his Lucknow visit, described Arun Jaitley as an asset to the nation and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track. The BJP will miss Arunji’s presence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

“Arun Jaitley ji served the nation in several capacities and he was an asset to the government and the party organisation. He always had a deep and clear understanding of the issues of the day. His knowledge and articulation won him several friends,” he went on to add.

Personal loss: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Jaitley’s death was a personal loss for him. “I am deeply saddened by the death of Arun Jaitley, Jaitley’s departure is a personal loss for me. As him, I have lost not only a senior leader of the organization but also an integral member of the family whose support and guidance I have been receiving for years,” Shah, who rushed back to New Delhi from Hyderabad after receiving the news of Jaitley’s death tweeted.

Arun Jaitley will be remembered for long: Nitin Gadkari

I am at loss of words. Arun Jaitley will be remembered by the country for years to come. Loss to two big leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj in a short span time is a big setback for all of us, Nitin Gadkari said.

Brilliant lawyer, leader appreciated across parties: Mamata Banerjee

Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian and a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends and admirers, Banerjee said in a statement, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said in a statement.

Lost my mentor: Derek O’Brien

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien remembered Arun Jaitley as his mentor.

“Polar opposite in ideology; across the floor in Rajya Sabha, occasional duellist in the media. And yet. He was my mentor in my early years in Parliament, advisor about the tenor of debates. An Opponent and a Gentleman. Mr Arun Jaitley. Gone, too soon,” he said.