Arun Jaitley: A look back at his political journey

Arun Jaitley had been a member of the national executive of BJP since 1991. (Indian Express)

Arun Jaitley, former finance minister and one of the BJP’s tallest leaders, passed away on Saturday after battling a prolonged illness. Born in 1952, Jaitley began his political career with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the Delhi University in the seventies and became President of the University Students’ Union in 1974. In his long political career that spanned over decades, Jaitley served in various capacities in the government under Atal Bihari Vajpeyi and Narendra Modi.

Here’s a look back at his political career

# Arun Jaitley was born on December 28, 1952. He did his schooling from St Xavier’s School, New Delhi from 1960-69. He graduated in Commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce in 1973 and passed Law degree from the University of Delhi in 1977. He was an ABVP student activist in the Delhi University and became President of the University Students’ Union in 1974.

# After obtaining LL.B., Jaitley started practicing law before the Supreme Court and several High Courts since 1977. In January 1990, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court. He was also appointed Additional Solicitor General in 1989. He was Indian government’s delegate to the United Nations General Assembly Session in 1998 where the Declaration on Laws Relating to Drugs and Money laundering was approved.

# During the Emergency, Jaitley was placed under preventive detention first in the Ambala Jail and then in the Tihar Jail, Delhi. He was appointed the president of the Delhi ABVP and All India Secretary of the ABVP in 1977. Later, he headed the youth wing of the BJP as its president.

# Jaitley had been a member of the national executive of BJP since 1991. In October 1999, he for the first time became a minister and was appointed a Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting (Independent Charge) in the Vajpayee government. Jaitley was also a Minister of State for Disinvestment. He took additional charge of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Company Affairs in 2000. Later, he became a Cabinet Minister and simultaneously took charge of the Minister of Law, Justice and Company Affairs and Shipping.

# In 2009, he was elected as the Leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha.

# After BJP came back to power in 2014, Jaitley became a minister in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He looked after the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. He was also the Minister of Defence (2014 and 2017) and the Minister of Information and Broadcasting (2014-2016).

# In the second term of Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley opted out of the government over health issues. Last year, the BJP leader took a three-month break to undergo a kidney transplant and this year he again traveled to the US for treatment.