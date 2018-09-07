Aruba Networks’ wireless techs aim to transform workplace, data security

Using the latest 11ad wireless standard, the company aims to deliver 60 giga hertz fibre optic connectivity speeds at Wi-Fi like prices.

Aruba Networks, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, in its ‘Atmosphere 2018 Asia Pacific’ event, showcased a variety of wireless technologies and their applications which aim to transform workplaces, communities and data security. The event saw Keerti Melkote, co-founder and president of Aruba Networks, talk about ‘experience economy’, enabled with wireless technology.

“It’s no longer a product or a service, but experience is what people are looking for,” said Melkote. With the use of digital, automation, internet of things and machine learning, the company aims to disrupt physical spaces — workplaces, hospitals, schools, hotels and retail stores. The company showcased its work with the Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, Thailand and the Government of Rajasthan, India.

As part of Digital India programme, the company is working on digitising Rajasthan’s PDS, connecting rural communities using mobile tech, road traffic management and building smart cities.

The CTO of Aruba Networks, Partha Narasimhan, introduced several applications of new wireless technology standards that aim to revolutionise networking and security. Using the latest 11ad wireless standard, the company aims to deliver 60 giga hertz fibre optic connectivity speeds at Wi-Fi like prices. To apply wireless tech in different areas, the company has partnered with a number of smaller players across the globe to work on security in public places, data networks and automation of hotels, workplaces and manufacturing facilities — all of these demonstrated live at a tech playground set-up exclusively for Aruba’s business partners.

By Srinath Srinivasan

(Travel for this report was sponsored by Aruba Networks)