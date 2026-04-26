Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant delivered a compelling address at the fifth convocation of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Haryana’s Bhiwani, blending rural resilience with the evolving role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the justice system.

Returning to his heartland roots, he honoured the grit of rural graduates while outlining a balanced approach to AI- celebrating its efficiencies yet firmly drawing boundaries to protect human judgment.

AI’s strategic integration in the judiciary

Shifting focus to technology’s transformative potential, CJI Surya Kant highlighted AI’s practical applications in streamlining judicial processes. He noted its value in administrative tasks and legal research, which enhance efficiency without overstepping core functions.

The judiciary, he explained, has cautiously adopted AI to support systemic improvements, reflecting a forward-thinking yet measured embrace of innovation. This integration aligns with broader reforms aimed at modernizing India’s legal framework for faster, more accessible justice.

Balancing positives with inherent risks

At the heart of his message on AI was a clear caution: technology must serve, not supplant, human oversight. “As for AI (Artificial Intelligence), we use it wherever it benefits our systems, but justice and decision-making remain human responsibilities. AI has many positives, yet risks like false judgments exist, so preventive steps have been taken,” the CJI stated.

He specifically warned against algorithmic bias and erroneous outputs, reassuring that robust safeguards are in place to mitigate these dangers. This stance positions AI as a tool under strict human control, preserving the judiciary’s integrity.

Honouring rural resilience amid urban challenges

Justice Surya Kant connected deeply with the audience of mostly rural and agricultural-background students, acknowledging their steeper path to success. Without urban infrastructure’s advantages, he stressed that hard work, dedication, and sincerity form the bedrock of achievement. “Here in Bhiwani, most students come from rural backgrounds, where success demands even greater effort compared to urban students.

Their only answer is hard work, dedication and sincerity; results will follow,” he remarked. This tribute underscored the CJI’s recognition of character as the ultimate equaliser in India’s diverse socio-economic landscape.

Progress on tackling judicial delays

Complementing his AI insights, CJI Surya Kant shared optimistic updates on judicial reforms. Long-standing issues like case backlogs have seen significant reductions through infrastructure upgrades and procedural enhancements. “Over time, delays in pending cases have reduced significantly, and further improvements continue,” he affirmed.

These efforts ensure the “wheels of justice” turn more swiftly, benefiting ordinary citizens and reinforcing public trust in the system.

In closing, the CJI inspired graduates to embody sincerity in their careers, reminding them that while AI and tools evolve, human values like integrity remain timeless. His speech wove together tradition and technology, offering a roadmap for rural youth and a blueprint for judicial evolution.