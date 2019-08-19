Article 370: Stalin demands immediate release of detained J&K leaders, plans protest

Top leaders from regional parties have been placed under house arrest following the abrogation of special provisions granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. (PTI)

DMK president MK Stalin on Monday announced that several members from Opposition parties will meet later this week at Jantar Mantar to demand the immediate release of political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir. Top leaders from regional parties have been placed under house arrest following the abrogation of special provisions granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti too have been under house arrest for close to two weeks. Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Javed Shah is also under house arrest.

Informing about the demand, DMK chief in a tweet said: “Parliamentarians from likeminded parties will participate in the meeting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi at 11 AM on 22nd August to demand the immediate release of Kashmiri political leaders who have been detained by the Union Govt.”

Parliamentarians from likeminded parties will participate in the meeting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi at 11 AM on 22nd August to demand the immediate release of Kashmiri political leaders who have been detained by the Union Govt. pic.twitter.com/KkRDCNLQhn — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 19, 2019

The DMK in a statement has alleged that the central government has isolated Jammu and Kashmir from India by imposing a curfew and implementing prohibitory orders.

“By cutting channels of communication, the government has unnecessarily created a hostile environment,” it added. Hours before the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre imposed curfew in the state and snapped the communication lines to prevent any kind of mass mobilisation that could have erupted following the abolition of special status. The Centre has been facing flak for long detention of political leaders. While the government has started relaxing the restrictions, there is no word as yet on the release of political leaders from the authorities.

Taking a dig at the Centre, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in a tweet said: “Everything is normal in Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter is house arrest. She asked why? There is no answer. If you wonder what is going on, please understand, this is new normal.”

Just days ago, Congress J&K chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir was placed under house arrest. Reports suggest that a former Union minister, seven former state ministers, and a number of legislators are presently under house arrest. Earlier today, former bureaucrat Shah Faesal, who was detained last week, moved a habeas corpus plea in Delhi High Court against his detention. Acting on his plea, the court has sought a response from the Centre in the matter and posted the matter for Friday.