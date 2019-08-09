Article 370 scrapped: Relaxation in Kashmir for Friday prayers, call on Bakrid after review, say top officials

Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under heavy security clampdown from the last five days.

Top government officials have said that restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir will be eased in a few days, adding that there has been no casualty on the ground. Responding to questions from The Indian Express, former CRPF DG and advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, K Vijay Kumar, said that there will be some relaxation for public movement for Friday prayers. He said that a call on security for Bakrid will be taken after a review on Sunday.

“Some relaxation will be permitted for Friday prayers. As for Eid, we will take a final call on Sunday. We would like to encourage people to celebrate Eid in the proper spirit while ensuring minimum disruption to public order,” Kumar told the daily.

Bakrid, also known as Eid Al-Adha is one of the important Muslim festivals across the world. It is celebrated every year in the Islamic month of Hijri. This year, the nation will celebrate Bakrid on August 12 (Monday).

SM Sahai, additional secretary of the National Security Council, said that he was optimistic that the restrictions will be removed in a few days and normally will return to the state. He informed that there has been no casualty on the ground since the decisions were taken by the Modi government to scrap Article 370 from the state and divide it into two Union Territories.

Speaking during a panel discussion, Sahai said that communication lines were cut off to stop misuse of social media to spread misinformation and rumours. “It is only for days,” he added.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured people they will not face any trouble in celebrating Eid and that the situation in the Valley will return to normal gradually.