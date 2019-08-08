Article 370 scrapped: Quit Rajya Sabha, Mehbooba Mufti’s message to PDP MPs

PDP Rajya Sabha MPs Fayaz Ahmad Mir and Nazir Ahmad Laway. Mehbooba Mufti has them to resign from the House to lodge their protest against Modi government’s decision to revoke Article 370.

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti has sent out a message to her party MPs, asking them to resign from Rajya Sabha. The PDP has two MPs in the Rajya Sabha — Nazir Ahmad Laway and Fayaz Ahmed Mir. The party has no representation in the Lok Sabha.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Mufti was moved from Hari Niwas guesthouse to Cheshma Shahi guesthouse, after she was able to send out her message. Besides Mufti, National Conference leader and former CM Omar Abdullah was also arrested earlier this week after the Modi government scrapped Article 37 from Jammu and Kashmir. Senior NC leader and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah claimed that he too was put under house detention by the government, but Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday clarified that Farooq Abdullah has neither been detained nor arrested and he is at the home of his own, adding that “if he does not want to come out of his house, he cannot be brought out at gunpoint”.

The Peoples Democratic Party of Mehbooba Mufti was in alliance with the BJP till the latter withdrew support in June 2018. Both PDP MPs on Monday attempted to disrupt the Rajya Sabha proceedings when Amit Shah moved the resolution and a bill to bifurcate the state. They even tore copies of the Constitution, prompting the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to order that they be physically removed.

Before being detained, both Mufi and Omar had condemned the Centre’s move and issued a warning that the decision will have “far-reaching and dangerous consequences”. After the Parliament cleared the Modi government’s proposal, Mufti called it the betrayal of the people’s trust while Omar said that the decision was ‘shocking and unilateral’.

Meanwhile, over 500 political workers and leaders have been detained in the state since the decision was taken to revoke provisions of Article 370 and divide the state into two UTs. A PTI reports said that activists across the political spectrum have been detained in Srinagar as well as other parts of the Valley. It said that about 560 such workers have been lodged in makeshift detention centres in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar and other such centres in Baramulla and Gurez.