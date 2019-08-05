Article 370 scrapped: LK Advani congratulates PM Modi, Amit Shah for historic decision

Lk Advani congratulates Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for historic decision to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. In his remarks soon after the government moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha, Advani said that it is a bold step towards strengthening national integration.

“I am happy with the government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and I believe that it is a bold step towards strengthening national integration,” the former Deputy PM said. The scrapping of Article 370, he noted, has been a part of the BJP’s core ideology since the days of Jana Sangh. “I congratulate PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this historic initiative and pray for peace, prosperity and progress in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” Advani said.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha abolishing Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories — Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh. When Shah entered the House, he received a standing ovation from his party MPs.

Shah moved the resolution on Article 370 and also the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 amid massive uproar by opposition parties.

The Home Minister informed the House that President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the official notification abrogating Article 370. As soon as Shah made the statement, Congress, TMC and DMK created ruckus on the floor of the House and PDP MPs attempted to tear copies of the Constitution. This prompted the Chair to order that they be physically removed from the House.

Terming the move as historical, Amit Shah said that Article 370 has not allowed integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the country. He said Article 370 will no longer be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. While Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry, the Ladakh will not have a legislature.

Revocation of Article 370 was a long-pending agenda of the BJP. The party had in its election manifesto promised to scrap the Article from the state which is argued was promoting two nations theory.