Article 370 scrapped: Has 'muscular nationalism' resolved any conflict in world, asks Chidambaram

Published: August 8, 2019 9:15:32 AM

The Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into two union territories.

Article 370 scrapped: Has ‘muscular nationalism’ resolved any conflict in world, asks Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on Thursday attacked the government over its actions on Jammu and Kashmir, asking if “muscular nationalism” has resolved any conflict in the world. The Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into two union territories.

Chidambaram also cited former civil servant Shah Faesal’s comments on the issue to hit out at the government. “Shah Faesal came first in the Civil Services Examination and joined the IAS. He has called the government’s actions on J&K as ‘the biggest betrayal’,” Chidambaram said in one of a series of tweets.

If Shah Faesal thinks so, imagine what millions of ordinary people of J&K think, he said. “Has ‘muscular nationalism’ resolved any conflict anywhere in the world?” Chidambaram asked.

  Article 370 scrapped: Has 'muscular nationalism' resolved any conflict in world, asks Chidambaram
