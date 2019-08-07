Article 370 scrapped: CWC deplores Modi govt’s decision, accuses it of violating constitutional law

The Congress Working Committee also urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to maintain peace and calm.

The Congress party on Tuesday night deplored the ‘unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic’ manner in which Article 370 of the Constitution was revoked from Jammu and Kashmir and the state was bifurcated by the Modi government into two Union Territories. At a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, the grand old party accused the BJP of violating constitutional law, the states’ rights, parliamentary procedure and democratic governance.

The meeting was chaired by Rahul Gandhi who had in May resigned as the president of the Congress following the loss in the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was attended by top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi.

The CWC meeting took place soon after the Lok Sabha approved the government’s action of revoking Article 370 from the border state and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh. The Congress took a stand against the government’s action in the Parliament, while several Congress leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Janardan Dwivedi, Milind Deora, Aditi Singh supported the Centre.

At the meeting, Azad explained the entire Kashmir situation and the aftermath of the government’s decision. According to a PTI report, Rahul said that the party will stand with its ideology and it was against the manner in which the government went ahead with the decision. He also pointed out that the party respects the sentiments of all, including those who have expressed divergent views, but the party had to go by its ideological stand.

Reading out the CWC resolution, senior leader P Chidambaram said that the CWC deplores the unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic manner in which Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated and the state of Jammu and Kashmir was dismembered by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution.

He said that every principle of Constitutional law, states’ rights, Parliamentary procedure and democratic governance were violated. The CWC, he said, strongly reaffirmed the consistent and stated position of the Indian National Congress that J&K, including the areas under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and the part ceded by it to China, are an integral part of India.

“The integration of J&K with India is final and irrevocable. CWC firmly asserted that all issues pertaining to J&K are internal matters of India and no outside interference will be tolerated,” the CWC resolved.

The party also reiterated its pledge to stand with the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and to fight against the BJP’s divisive and diabolical. The party also urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to maintain peace and calm.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday morning has declared abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The move came after both houses of Parliament passed a resolution in this regard earlier this week.