Article 370 revoked: Youngsters, govt employees to be real beneficiaries in J&K, says Jitendra Singh

Youngsters and government employees will be the real beneficiaries in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into two Union territories, Union minister Jitendra Singh said here on Thursday. Addressing a delegation of students from Jammu and Kashmir, Singh also said never in the past, the country had witnessed such a favourable time to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and the situation had arrived after the sacrifice of three generations of people.

“It is the youths of Jammu and Kashmir who will be the real beneficiary. The emoluments of government employees in the two Union territories will be enhanced by three to four times, they will be entitled to the central government’s health services and other benefits,” he said. Singh said many political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir were spreading fear by saying if the special status was abolished, there would be chaos in the state and youngsters would be angry.

“By March-April (2020), youths will realise the kind the advantage they will get, the kind of change the two Union territories will experience,” he said. The students, who are studying in various institutions like the Delhi University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, hailed the Centre’s decision to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, saying it had given them “real freedom”. The students hailed from Doda, Kishtwar, Reason, Udhampur, Jammu and Samba.