Article 370 revoked in Jammu and Kashmir: NC, PDP leaders call it ‘betrayal’ as divided opposition warns of consequences

A stunned Opposition led by the Congress slammed the BJP-led Centre, accusing it having committed a “cardinal blunder” and a “fatal legal error”.



As Opposition parties in both houses of Parliament slammed the Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday called the two decisions “unilateral and shocking”.

Abdullah said the state was prepared for the long and tough battle ahead and that the government’s proposal would be challenged. Echoing him, another former CM, Mehbooba Mufti termed the move illegal and unconstitutional and said that “India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises” and that the move will “have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent”.

But, the Opposition stood badly divided and the Congress was hit by another round of desertion, with its chief whip in Rajya Sabha Bhubaneshwar Kalita resigning from the Upper House. Incidentally, another Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also its national spokesperson said that in “personal capacity” it was hard to oppose the Centre’s move.

“Government of India (GOI)’s unilateral and shocking decisions today are a total betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu & Kashmir had reposed in India when the state acceded to it in 1947. The decisions will have far-reaching and dangerous consequences. This is an aggression against people of the State as had been warned by an all-parties meeting in Srinagar yesterday,” said Abdullah. “GOI has resorted to deceit and stealth in recent weeks to lay the ground for these disastrous decisions. Our darkest apprehensions have unfortunately come true after the GOI and its representatives in J&K lied to us that nothing major was planned,” he said.

With the AIADMK, BJD, Aam Aadmi Party, BSP and YSRCP backing the Government, the Congress was left with the TMC, CPM, CPI, DMK, RJD and Samajwadi Party in opposing the Centre’s move.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the BJP government, drunk with power and with an eye on votes, had in one stroke abolished Article 370 and Article 35 A. He called it a “black law” and argued that the BJP government has gone to the extent of ending the existence of Jammu and Kashmir. Former home minister P Chidambaram said the revocation of Article 370 was the “worst day” in the country’s Constitutional history.

