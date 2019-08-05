Article 370 resolution, J-K reorganisation bill likely to sail through in Parliament

Various opposition parties like the Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP, RJD, CPI, CPI-M and RJD are opposed to the legislations, but they may not be able to stall them.

The government is likely to have smooth sailing in both houses of Parliament on the resolution scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the bill to reorganise the state into two Union Territories, as a majority of regional parties are supporting them. Regional parties like BSP, BJD, AIADMK and YSRCP on Monday supported the resolution in Rajya Sabha, that will aid the government in the passage of the bill.

The government does not enjoy a majority in the upper house. In Lok Sabha, the bill and the resolution are likely to get through easily as the government has a comfortable majority. With the help of the regional parties along with its allies, the BJP is likely to get the bill passed comfortably in Rajya Sabha as the opposition strength is below 100. NDA constituent Janata Dal (United), however, walked out of the House while opposing the move. BJP’s other allies like Shiv Sena, Shiromani Akali Dal, AGP and BPF have supported the legislations.

Various opposition parties like the Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP, RJD, CPI, CPI-M and RJD are opposed to the legislations, but they may not be able to stall them. The AAP, which has opposed the bill in Rajya Sabha, is likely to support the bill during voting after its leader Arvind Kejriwal tweeted welcoming the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir. The Aam Aadmi Party has three members in Rajya Sabha. Opposition members in Rajya Sabha earlier squatted in the well of the House and raised slogans. Some members of the SP were also sitting in the well. However, later the opposition members ended their protest and started participating in the discussion.