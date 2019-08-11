Article 370 removal will result in end of terrorism, bring development in Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirms Amit Shah

Home minister Amit Shah said that removal of the special status to J&K would put the state on the path of development.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he was confident that scrapping Article 370, which provided special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, would end terrorism in the state. At a public address in Chennai, Shah said that removal of the special status to J&K would put the state on the path of development.

“As a legislator, I firmly believe Art 370 should’ve been removed long ago. As a Home Minister, there was no confusion in my mind about the consequences of removing Art 370. I’m confident terrorism in Kashmir will finish & it’ll move ahead on the path of development now,” Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Modi government had announced on August 5 that the special status would be removed from Jammu and Kashmir, and it would instead be split into 2 Union Territories. The bill was tabled in both the houses of the Parliament by home minister Amit Shah. Curfew and internet restrictions were imposed across Jammu and Kashmir on the day the bill was presented in the Parliament. Several leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were detained or arrested to avoid protests.

On Sunday, the home ministry also said that the situation in the Valley was gradually returning to normal. Minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy said that people in Kashmir were cooperating with the security forces. The local administration also asserted that the situation was fully under control saying that not a single bullet had been fired in the state in the last six days.

The government’s move has received a mixed response from the Opposition. A number of Congress leaders, including former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, have welcomed the move saying that it was in the country’s interest. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have vehemently opposed the decision calling the resolution an aggression against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.