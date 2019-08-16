‘What kind of a petition is this?’ Supreme Court raps Article 370 petitioners 

Advocate ML Sharma had filed the petition on August 6, a day after the Centre had abrogated the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. (File Photo)

Article 370 petitions in Supreme Court: The Supreme Court on Friday called petitions filed against the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir ‘defective’ and said they were not maintainable. The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was particularly furious over the petition filed by advocate ML Sharma and said that it had ‘no meaning’.

“What kind of petition is this? It could have been dismissed but there are 5 other pleas with the registry,” the apex court bench comprising CJI Gogoi, and Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer said. CJI Gogoi said he read Sharma’s petition for 30 minutes but failed to understand what it actually wanted to convey.

“You are not praying for setting aside the Presidential order. What is the prayer it is not clear. It can be dismissed on technical grounds,” the apex court went on to add.

Observing that the only reason that the court was not rejecting this petition was because it would impact the other petitions on the matter as well, the court directed the lawyers representing the petitioners to rectify defects in all the six petitions before adjourning the matter for the next week.



Restrictions in J&K to be lifted gradually



One of the petitions filed by an editor of a newspaper published from Jammu and Kashmir, sought the court’s intervention over the curbs put on modes of communication in the Valley since the first week of this month. Appearing for Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor, Kashmir Times, advocate Vrinda Grover, told the court that the blackout of telephone lines and mobile internet must be removed for journalists to carry out their work. The Supreme Court bench responded that the administration must be given some more time to restore normalcy in the Valley and called for patience. “We would like to give little time. We have read in newspaper today that landline and broadband connections are being restored gradually,” the top court said.