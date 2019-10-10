Modi govt readies plan to overhaul Jammu & Kashmir administration, make it more transparent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Article 370: The Modi government is preparing a comprehensive plan to completely overhaul the system of governance in the newly created union territories of Jammu & Kashmir to make the administration more transparent and accountable. The road map prepared by the department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG) includes digitization of official files, implementation of e-office in the secretariat to create a less paper office and integration of Jammu & Kashmir’s public grievance redressal system with the central government’s public grievance redress and monitoring system – CPGRAMS, among other things that also includes strengthening of disaster relief measures in the region.

In August this year, the Modi government had abrogated the special status of Jammu & Kashmir under the Article 370 of the Constitution and divided the state into two Union territories – Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh.

Jitendra Singh, the minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions, who hails from Jammu & Kashmir had initiated the programme to completely overhaul the administration, to make it more responsive and transparent.

In order to prepare a road map for reforming the state administration, a high level delegation led by V Srinivas, additional secretary, DARPG and V Shashank Shekhar, joint secretary in the department and other officials from the department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG), department of pensions & pensioners welfare, national centre for good governance and national informatics centre twice visited the state last month.

The central team held meetings with the chief secretary of Jammu & Kashmir and senior officials including the secretaries of personnel, training, information and technology, planning, health and education departments of the state to prepare a comprehensive administrative reform plan.

The central delegation decided to digitize official files, implementation of e-office in the secretariat and to improve collaboration between J&K Institute of Public Administration and National Centre for Good Governance among other things.

It also decided to conduct state level seminars on e-governance project, training programmes for officials and field functionaries. The delegation also decided to integrate Jammu & Kashmir’s public grievance system with the central public grievance redress and monitoring system (CPGRAMS) to better solve the problems of local people.

The government has also decided to strengthen the disaster relief measures as the state had already faced unprecedented flash floods in the Kashmir valley in 2014.

The Union government has also decided to take up several projects to highlight the rich culture and heritage of Jammu & Kashmir within and outside the state.