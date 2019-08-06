Conspicuous silence of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi over Article 370 abrogation adds to Congress’ misery





Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi with sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo/PTI)

Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir: Aided by the support of regional parties such as Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal, the Narendra Modi government ensured smooth sailing of resolutions scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The Congress decided to oppose the government over the resolution on Article 370 and the bill to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Veteran Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Union minister P Chidambaram vehemently opposed Home Minister Amit Shah’s resolution informing the House that all sections barring one of Article 370 had been revoked through a presidential order. Later in the day, leaders like Abhishek Manu Singhvi did much of the explaining over Congress’ stand over the issue. But what baffled the media was the conspicuous silence of former party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

The brother-sister duo has hardly missed any opportunity to corner the Modi government on an issue in the recent past, at least till the elections were held. However, they are yet to make any official statement over the Kashmir issue.

“The FM said in her budget speech that an elephant should take just 2 pounds of rice & not trample the entire paddy field. Meanwhile, the IT dept elephant is running amok in a bid to meet India’s revenue shortfall,” said Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on August 5 targetting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the prevailing situation of the country’s economy.

#बसअबऔरनहीं। ये आवाज आज पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश से उठ रही है। उप्र के शहरों से उन्नाव की बेटी को न्याय दिलाने के लिए आम लोगों ने कांग्रेस द्वारा चलाए गए हस्ताक्षर अभियान में हिस्सा लिया। जनता के मन में सवाल है कि जब सरकार की जिम्मेदारी सुरक्षा की है तो अपराधियों को संरक्षण क्यों? pic.twitter.com/kDjoGdtRbw — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 5, 2019

On the other hand, Priyanka’s Twitter timeline shows her last post discussing the Unnao rape case involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Congress ‘outfoxed’

The Congress had admitted that it has been outwitted by the ruling BJP over Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 issue. “We have been politically outwitted as we are among four or five parties alone that have opposed it. I wouldn’t say we didn’t know about it because I think everybody in our party, from Ghulam Nabi Azad to P Chidambaram, have been talking about it for the last one week,” Abhishek Manu Singhvi told NDTV.

Open split in Congress

However, what is more worrying for the party is the open defiance by a few of its senior leaders. While Rajya Sabha MP and chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita resigned from the membership of the House in protest against party’s stand over removal of Article 370, Janardhan Dwivedi also took a different stand.

“This historical mistake that happened at the time of independence has been rectified today, even though late, and is welcomed,” Dwivedi said but clarified that it was his personal opinion.

Former Congress MP Deepender S Hooda tweeted to say that there was “no need to have Article 370 in the 21st century”. “The move is not only in the interest of the country but also for the benefit of Jammu and Kashmir,” Hooda said.

Congress CWC meeting

Facing a grave leadership crisis, the party is likely to hold the Congress Working Committee meeting on August 10, reports say. Picking Rahul Gandhi’s successor after he quit the party president’s post soon after the Lok Sabha election debacle, will be on top of the agenda. Names of leaders like Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been doing the rounds for the top party post. Whoever takes the top post of the party in these troubling times has his/her task cut out. The party urgently needs someone to arrest its downfall and take on the rampaging BJP.