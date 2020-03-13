Article 370: Farooq Abdullah freed after seven months of detention, govt revokes PSA

The NC welcomed the decision but said that imposing the PSA on its chief was a wrong decision. (PTI)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday revoked the detention of National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who has been under house arrest since August 5 last year. In an order, state Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra said: “In exercise of powers conferred under section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978, the government hereby revokes the detention order…issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar extended for a period of 3 months vide government order dated 13-12-2019…and then extended for a further of three months vide government order dated 11-03-2020 of Dr. Farooq Abdullah with immediate effect.”

The National Conference welcomed the decision but said that imposing the Public Safety Act on its chief was a wrong decision. Speaking on the development, NC leader Davinder Rana said: “Imposing Public Safety Act on Dr Farooq Abdullah was a wrong decision. But I welcome the decision to revoke it.” He further said that all other political detainees should also be released so that the voice of the state can reach everywhere.

The NC chief will be the first of three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — to walk out of house arrest after seven months of detention. These three senior leaders were placed under detention just hours before the central government abrogated special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019. These leaders were against the revocation of Article 370 and had challenged the central government of serious consequences if it happened.

Anticipating backlash from the locals under the leadership of NC and PDP leaders, the central government placed hundreds of leaders under detention from both regional parties. However, it released most of the leaders in batches over the months leaving only senior leaders under house arrest.