‘Article 370 died today’: Outburst of emotions as politicians, activists take to Twitter after govt scraps special staus to Jammu and Kashmir

The mixed reactions of the countrymen are evident from the top trending hashtag on Twitter worldwide (Express Photo)

The Narendra Modi government’s move to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — through the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill introduced in Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday has triggered an outburst of emotions and reactions on social media sites. Article 370 was scrapped today through a presidential order signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and came into force immediately following its publication in the official gazette of India.

While Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a complete shutdown of mobile phone and internet services; right after the announcement was made and the order came into force — reactions started pouring in on social media across the country.

The mixed reactions of the countrymen are evident from the top trending hashtag on Twitter worldwide — #Article370, #KashmirHamaraHai, #KashmirParFinalFight and #JammuAndKashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah who are under house arrest since Sunday night slammed the move. In a series of tweets, Mufti said, “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. The decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.”

She further slammed the government saying, “GOIs intention is clear & sinister. They want to change demography of the only muslim majority state in India , disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state.”

Mufti further tweeted, “What did J&K get for acceding to India? Another partition along communal lines? Our special status isn’t a gift bestowed upon us. Its a right guaranteed by the same ???????? parliament. A contract entered into by J&K leadership & India. Today the very same contract has been violated.”

Another former chief minister of the state, Omar Abdullah, grandson of Sheikh Abdullah, the main architect of Article 370, released a statement terming the development as ‘shocking’ and ‘an aggression against the people of the state’.

The Vice-President of National Conference hit out on the Central government saying that the decisions are, “total betrayal of trust that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when the state acceded to it in 1947.” And further warned of ‘far-reaching and dangerous consequences.’

Meanwhile, the Bollywood fraternity took to social media to praise the Modi government. While veteran actor Paresh Rawal tweeted, “Today is the true and complete independence of our https://motherland.Today in the true sense of the word INDIA becomes ONE !!! jai Hind.”, Anupam Kher wrote, “Kashmir Solution has begun.”

Gul Panag wrote, “370 gone! That was an incredibly bold move.” “I do hope that the lives of the average Kashmiri will change for the better in the future. And also, for now, that their connectivity is restored so we can hear what they have to say too. #370Abolished,” Panag added.

On a another note, ‘speed read’ will be the need of the hour – given that 4 hours have been allocated to discuss 4 critical bills????????‍♀

Apart from them, BJP’s National General Secretary Ram Madhav took to Twitter saying, “What a glorious day. Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined?????”

Even Aam Admit Party chief Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the bill, and wrote, “We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state.”

Historian Ram Chandra Guha, however, slammed the government saying, “President Kovind does a Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed.”

He further hit out on Nirupama Rao’s tweet supporting the decision saying this:

Novelist Chetan Bhagat in a series of tweets portraying his support to the move by the BJP government, he wrote, “August 5, 2019. Kashmir is finally free. Free to grow, free to make a future.”

“Anyone using the removal of #Article370 as an excuse to disturb peace and instigate violence is an enemy of the state. Let the country be run peacefully. Do not do anything you will regret. #OneCountryOneSystem.”

He hit out saying, “Article 370 never gave Kashmiris freedom. It only created selfish leaders who created a terror filled society and robbed Kashmiri youth of opportunity. It is finally time for it to go. Anyone objects, tell them loudly: One Country, One System. #Article370 #OneCountryOneSystem,” he added.

“Kashmir has cost India so much – suffering in the state, terror all over, lakhs of crores in extra defense budget, soldiers losing their lives. Meanwhile, hundreds of fancy conferences pretending to solve the issue. Time it all stops. #OneCountryOneSystem #Article370,” Chetan Bhagat wrote.

Subramanian Swamy, a BJP lawmaker wrote, “So I am proved right. To abolish Art 370 we do not need a Constitutional Amendment. Amit Shah has however informed Parliament by way of a Resolution what President today has already notified. Art 370 died today. Collaterally so Art 35 A.”

Nirupama Rao, Indian diplomat and ex-foreign ministry spokesperson tweeted, “Time had come for this substantive decision by the Govt. of India on #Kashmir. Continuation of status quo was untenable.The Pak-supported insurgency since 1990 had demonstrated that.But triumphalism is not in order.I want Kashmiris to prosper,and most importantly,live in peace.”