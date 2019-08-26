Article 370 debate: Satya Pal Malik hits back, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remarks in Parliament buried Congress in ‘grave’

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik(ANI)

Two days after Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took a dig after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, saying that he must be made the J&K BJP chief for taking the ruling party’s line frequently, the latter hit back saying that with his remark in the Parliament recently Choudhury buried his party in the grave.

The Governor was referring to the Congress leader’s remarks during the debate on Article 370 in Lok Sabha where he questioned the Centre on how the issue of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter for India. The stand taken by Chowdhury in Parliament went contrary to India’s long-held stand on the matter and even irked Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“By saying what he said in Parliament, he buried his party in the grave. What do I say on his knowledge? I’m doing my work with utmost devotion, I don’t care about these allegations,” the Jammu and Kashmir governor said while reacting to the Congress leader’s comment.

“You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed the Shimla Agreement & Lahore Declaration, what that an internal matter or bilateral?” Chowdhury had said during the debate on abrogation of Article 370 on August 8, bringing huge embarrassment for his party.

Earlier on Saturday, Chowdhury had said, “Jammu and Kashmir Governor should be made the president of BJP’s state unit. His comments are like those of BJP leaders. The way he talks does not uphold the integrity of the constitutional office of Governor.”

“Schools and colleges are closed in J&K. People not permitted to speak. Those who want to visit there are not being allowed to go,” he said further. Choudhury’s comments had come after authorities stopped a delegation of opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi at Srinagar airport and were sent back to Delhi.

A delegation of Opposition leaders comprising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday were not permitted to go out of Srinagar airport and was sent back to the national capital. The delegation consisted of leaders of opposition parties from the Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP, and JDS , who had gone there to assess ground realities days after the Centre abrogated Article 370.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, while speaking to media persons later, said they were sent back by the administration and that they have written a letter to District Magistrate of Budgam pointing out that the detention at Srinagar airport was ‘undemocratic and unconstitutional.’

Senior leaders from the Opposition like Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Majeed Memon, Manoj Jha, D Raja and Tiruchi Shiva were the part of the delegation which had left for Srinagar.