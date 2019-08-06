Watch: When Congress leader in Lok Sabha left Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi red-faced

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s statement deeply embarrassed former Congress president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Source: Screengrab/LSTV)

Article 370 debate in Lok Sabha: Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s self-goal in Parliament on the Modi government’s big Jammu and Kashmir move has upset his party. Chowdhury’s statement deeply embarrassed former Congress president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi by appearing to suggest that Jammu and Kashmir is not an internal matter for India.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was also bemused in the Lok Sabha with Chowdhury’s articulation while trying to corner the Modi government over the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. During the discussion on the bills related to J&K in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury demanded the government’s position on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) while referring to a 1994 resolution by the Lok Sabha that the entire Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India. He said the government had thrown rules and regulations out of the window by proposing to create two union territories out of Jammu and Kashmir.

“You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement & Lahore Declaration, what that an internal matter or bilateral?” Chowdhury asked Home Minister Amit Shah.

Chowdhury’s remarks left Sonia Gandhi surprised. The UPA chairperson, who was seated right next to him, looked behind towards her son Rahul Gandhi and appeared to gesture to him, apparently confused over the blunder the Congress leader had just made. Rahul Gandhi appeared confused and shook his head slightly.

#WATCH Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress, in Lok Sabha: You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement & Lahore Declaration, what that an internal matter or bilateral? pic.twitter.com/RNyUFTPzca — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

The Congress party has failed to mount pressure on the government both inside and outside the house. The bill has had a smooth sail in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has admitted that the grand old party has been politically outwitted by the ruling BJP over Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 issue. The Congress has opposed the bill with other four or five parties.

While Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi maintained a strange silence on the issue, Rahul Gandhi’s response has been limited to just two tweets. Both of the tweets have been posted a day after NDA government got the bill passed in the Upper House and have been limited to the alleged arrest of the regional leaders in Kashmir.