Article 370: Congress’ legal cell supports Modi govt, says scrapping done in ‘national interest’

The Supreme Court Unit of the AICC (All India Congress Committee) Legal, human rights and RTI department has come out in support of the Modi’s government decision to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement issued today, it said, “The Supreme Court Unit of the AICC Legal, human rights and RTI department resolves to fully endorse and support, in the national interest, the decision whereby the two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have been created.”

“The meeting also endorses the stand of senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh and hails the revoking of Article of Article 35A by which gender discrimination has been addressed,” it said in the statement.

The committee also welcomed the delimitation and fair division of political power between the Jammu and Kashmir regions. It further said, “It was felt that the long-awaited enfranchisement of West Pakistan refugees and reservations for scheduled tribes and economically weaker sections will go a long way in ameliorating the plight of these categories.”

It further said that Article 370 was a temporary and transitional provision and was not meant to be permanent. “The steps taken have ensured complete integration of Kashmir with India,” it said.

The grand old party is completely divided over its stand on scrapping of special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi opposed the scrapping of special status but party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia extended his support to Centre. Congress MP and chief whip in Rajya Sabha Bhubaneshwar Kalita too quit the party over the disagreements on Article 370 and joined the BJP days later.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind today gave his assent to The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.