Article 370: Chidambaram says regional parties didn’t cooperate against BJP in Rajya Sabha out of fear

P Chidambaram says disappointing to see regional parties non-cooperation against BJP in Rajya Sabha.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram on Sunday slammed the regional parties for helping the BJP to sail through the Parliament with regard to abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and divide the state into two UTs. He said that the parties did not cooperate against the BJP’s move in the Rajya Sabha out of fear.

“I know we do not have majority in Lok Sabha, but had the seven parties (AIADMK, YSRCP, TRS, BJD, AAP, TMC, JDU) cooperated, the opposition would have been in majority in RS. This is something disappointing,” Chidambaram said.

All these parties have 48 MPs in the Rajya Sabha (AIADMK- 11, YSRC- 2, TRS- 6, BJD- 7, AAP- 3, TMC- 13 and JD(U)- 6). While JD(U) is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, it has no representation in the Modi government. The party’s six MPs in the Rajya Sabha and 16 in the Lok Sabha staged a walkout to protest against the government’s move. The walkout reduced the strength effectively, helping the government to gain a majority in the Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill through a vote, with 125 being in favour and 61 against it.

Various opposition parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party TMC, DMK, NCP, RJD, CPI, CPI-M and RJD raised protests in the Rajya Sabha while opposing the resolution and bill.

The Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee did a walkout, “but what’s the difference”, Chidambaram asked.

Condemning the BJP’s move, Chidambaram said that around 10,000 people protested in Soura in Jammu and Kashmir is a truth. “Police action took place is truth and shootings happened during the stir is a truth,” he added.

Chidambaram said that Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a municipality and questioned there are special provisions for other states under Article 371, then why only Jammu and Kashmir.

“If J&K was a Hindu dominated state, BJP would not have done this. They did it only because the region is dominated by Muslims,” he said.

He also hit back at the BJP leaders for blaming former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for the Kashmir conflict. He emphasised that there was never a conflict between Nehru and former Home minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

Accusing the BJP of trying to steal Patel from the Congress, he said, “Patel was never an RSS functionary. They (BJP) don’t have any leader, they are stealing our leader. No matter who steals, history doesn’t forget to whom the product belongs.”