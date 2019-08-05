Article 370, Article 35A, bifurcation: 10 points on all that transpired on Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha today

Army personnel stand guard during restrictions, in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

The Centre today moved a resolution in the Parliament on Monday seeking the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A from Indian Constitution. The government also moved a bill to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Here are 10 developments on Jammu and Kashmir and Home minister Amit Shah’s speech in the Rajya Sabha:

1) Amit Shah has proposed scrapping of Article 370 from Indian Constitution. Article 370 is a ‘temporary provision’ which provides special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

2) A bill proposing the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into 2 Union Territories has been moved in the Parliament. The Jammu and Kashmir division would be a UT with a legislation, Ladakh would not have a legislation.

3) During his address in the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said, “I am ready for all discussions by the leader of the Opposition, the entire opposition and the members of the ruling party over Kashmir issue. I am ready to answer all questions.”

4) The home minister said that the government had made the decision keeping in mind the prevailing internal security situation, cross border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

5) On naming Ladakh as a separate Union territory, Amit Shah said, “There has been a long pending demand of people of Ladakh, to give it the status of a Union Territory to enable them to realise their aspirations. The Union Territory of Ladakh will be without Legislature.”

6) Amit Shah’s announcement on a proposal to scrap Article 370 created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. PDP leaders in the house Mir Fayaz, Nazir Ahmed Laway tried to tear the constitution and were physically removed from the House.

7) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that today was the darkest day in Indian democracy and would have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent.

“Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises. People like us who placed faith in Parliament, the temple of democracy have been deceived,” Mufti tweeted.

8) A number of mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders are being kept on house arrest. Among those are former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and Nationalist Conference leader Omar Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah.

9) The Centre had moved additional troops to Kashmir earlier this week. Section 144 CrPc had also been imposed in Srinagar.

10) Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lent their support to the government’s decision to scrap Article 370. “We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill,” said BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra.