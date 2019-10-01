Article 370 abrogation: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on pleas challenging decision, next hearing on November 14

SC seeks Centre’s response on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the central government over the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The top court’s Constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi asked the Centre to file its response on the petitions challenging the annulment of the Article 370 which gave special status to the border state within four weeks. The court said that it will take up the matter for further hearing on November 14.

Several petitions have been filed in the top court challenging the Modi government’s August 5 decision to end the provisions of Article 370 from the state and bifurcate it into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The UTs will come into being on October 31.

The court also allowed the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to file counter-affidavits on petitions challenging scrapping of Article 370.

The court refused plea of petitioners that not more than two weeks be given to Centre and J&K administration for filing counter-affidavits. Besides, the bench also put a embargo on filing of any fresh writ petition challenging constitutional validity on abrogation of Article 370.