Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Sarpanch shot at, cops injured in separate attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Article 370 abrogation anniversary. Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi. File

A sarpanch and two policemen were injured in two separate attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. While a sarpanch was critically injured in a militant attack in Kulgam district, the two cops were injured in a separate attack in Pulwama. The incidents took place on Tuesday, a day before the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured sarpanch has been identified as Arif Ahmad of Akhran village in Kulgam. Police said militants barged into his house on Tuesday evening and opened fire from close range.

Ahmad is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Anantnag. Dr Mohammad Iqbal, medical superintendent of the college, said that Ahmad has a bullet in the chest and his condition remains critical.

Since the panchayat elections in December 2018, two sarpanchs have been killed in South Kashmir in militant attacks.

In a separate attack, militants lobbed a grenade on Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel in Wanpora village of Pulwama. Two cops were injured in the attack. They have been identified as Head Constable Khurshid Ahmad and Special Police Officer (SPO) Ishfaq Ahmad. The condition of two is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has called a meeting of mainstream political leaders at his residence on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing situation. He has called senior leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference, Congress and some smaller parties. Speaking to The Indian Express, Farooq confirmed that he had planned a meeting.

“But you see, they have already stationed (security) vehicles outside our houses, they have closed it (entry). Is this the government,” he said.

The meeting is unlikely to take place as most of the political leaders are still under house detention.

PDP leader Waheed Parra said that the party has received an invitation from Farooq Abdullah but expressed doubt if the meeting will be allowed by the government.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has lifted the curfew that was imposed on Monday. However, restrictions on movement of more than three persons remain in place. Also, there is a complete lockdown in containment zones due to coronavirus.