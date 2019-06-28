Article 370 a ‘temporary’ provision, Home Minister Amit Shah says in Lok Sabha

Home Minister also stated that Assembly elections will be held in a free and democratic way after the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission of India. (Twitter image)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reiterated BJP’s stand on Article 370. Responding to an argument raised by the opposition parties in Lok Sabha, Shah claimed that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir is a temporary provision. The removal of Article 370 of the Constitution has been one of the issues mentioned in the BJP’s election manifestos. The party had repeatedly stated that scrapping of Article 370 will be its priority.

Earlier on June 6, 2019, NDA ally, Shiv Sena had backed the saffron party over scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution. In its mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, the party said that Article 370 must be abrogated.

Speaking in the lower house of Parliament, the Home Minister also stated that Assembly elections will be held in a free and democratic way after the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission of India.

The Lok Sabha has also given its nod to the extension of President’s rule in the Valley for another six months beginning July 3, 2019. It also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Bill will benefit the citizen residing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir in promotion, recruitment, admission in professional courses on par with those reside along the ALoC (Actual Line of Control).

The Home Minister also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government has taken a zero tolerance policy to curb terrorism in the Valley.

Shah also claimed that the Centre has withdrawn security of more than 900 people in the region after it receives that there was no such threat of security to them.

On Thursday, Amit Shah concluded his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he reviewed the security situation in view of the annual Amarnath Yatra. He also held talks with Governor Satya Pal Malik on a wide range of issues.