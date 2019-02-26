Article 35A hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to her pleas challenging constitutional validity of Article 35A from today

Article 35A hearing in Supreme Court Live Updates: The Supreme Court will today begin hearing the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A of the Constitution that promises special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The crucial hearing has been listed from February 26 to February 28. The hearing assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir toughening their stand on the sensitive issue.

Last August, the top court had deferred the hearing till January this year in view of the local bodies polls. The Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration had said the issue of Article 35A was very sensitive and keeping in mind the law and order aspect, the hearing be held in January or March 2019. Recently, the state administration told the court to defer the hearing in view of the protests in the Valley. It argued that the state has no elected government and it would only be appropriate for an elected government to take a stand before the Supreme Court on the matter.

Article 35A was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order. It accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the state.