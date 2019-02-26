Article 35A hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to her pleas challenging constitutional validity of Article 35A from today

Article 35A hearing in Supreme Court Live Updates: The Supreme Court will today begin hearing the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A of the Constitution that promises special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The crucial hearing has been listed from February 26 to February 28. The hearing assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir toughening their stand on the sensitive issue.
Last August, the top court had deferred the hearing till January this year in view of the local bodies polls. The Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration had said the issue of Article 35A was very sensitive and keeping in mind the law and order aspect, the hearing be held in January or March 2019. Recently, the state administration told the court to defer the hearing in view of the protests in the Valley. It argued that the state has no elected government and it would only be appropriate for an elected government to take a stand before the Supreme Court on the matter.
Article 35A was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order. It accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the state.
BJP ally Sajjad Lone has said that tampering with Article 35-A will be the murder of mainstream thought in Kashmir. "Any change introduced to the special Constitutional character will only deteriorate the situation further in the state," Peoples’ Conference president Lone told The Indian Express. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir government's spokesman said that state had sought adjournment of the hearing on February 11 and it would do the same when the petition comes up for hearing.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called upon the Modi government to act rationally over the issue of Article 35A. He said that it is a very delicate issue and advised the government not to lose cool but act rationally. "We hope that Modi government will act rationally. Elections will come and go but there is need to act rationally and not to lose cool. This is a very delicate issue," he said.
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah has urged the Central government to look at the situation in Arunachal Pradesh before trying to tinker with Article 35A. "Please leave the contentious issues for the elected government in the state that would have representation from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Your duty is to hold elections in the state and please address that issue as top priority," he said.
PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti on Mondya said that if Article 35A is nullified then nobody would be available to lift the national flag in Kashmir. "If Article 35A is nullified, I fear there would be nobody to lift the national flag in Kashmir. Please don't play with fire. There has been lot of disinformation about this article in the rest of the country. Jammu and Kashmir is a Muslim-majority state which acceded to India under certain conditions. These conditions are there to preserve the Muslim-majority status of the state. Any fiddling with Article 35A, which is part of Article 370, would nullify the state's accession with India," she said.