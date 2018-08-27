Article 35A hearing: Rumours spark clashes in South Kashmir ahead of hearing in Supreme Court

A number of shops and business establishments were also closed. (AP)

Clashes have been reported from parts of the Kashmir Valley ahead of the hearing on repeal of Article 35A in Supreme Court. Protests and violence broke out in Anantnag, Pulwama after rumours of Article 35-A being started doing rounds in the area. In order to control the violence, the police had to resort to firing in the air and lathi-charge to disperse the mob which had gathered on roads. Demonstrators, mostly youth had gathered in streets at several areas, including Lal Chowk in Srinagar. They were seen raising slogans while opposing any move to weaken the provision. A number of shops and business establishments were also closed. The traffic in South Kashmir has also taken a hit. After reports of clashes, several schools also asked parents to take their children home.

With the mob refusing to disperse, the security forces had to resort to lathi-charge and lob teargas shells. They also had to fire several rounds in the air. The Jammu and Kashmir police also urged the people not to get carried away by the rumours. “A rumour is being spread by miscreants that hearing of Article 35 A case in the supreme court is today. This is not a fact. We will investigate all these rumour mongering cases and deal with the culprits strictly,”DGP Security, Homeguards, Law and Order, Jammu and Kashmir Munir Ahmed Khan tweeted.

The Supreme Court is likely to resume hearings on a number of pleas seeking scrapping of Article 35A of the Constitution. The article restricts non-natives of the state from buying or owning properties in Jammu and Kashmir. The top court had earlier this month adjourned the matter for further hearing saying it would be taken up on the week commencing August 27. It had to be postponed as Justice DY Chandrachud, who is one of three judges on the bench hearing the case, was not present in court on the day, CJI Dipak Misra had said.

Even as the Centre requested the apex court for more time to present its response on Article 35A, some organisations affiliated to the BJP have demanded to scrap of the article. Congress leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar and Manish Tewari, on the other hand, have argued for the retention of the article.