Article 35A: Explained

Article 35A: A massive troop deployment by the Centre and decision to curtail the Amarnath Yatra have triggered uneasy murmurs in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting state political parties to warn the Modi government against any decision to revoke Article 35A. While Governor Satya Pal Malik has downplayed the development, the political leaders including former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have linked the recent developments with the BJP’s long-pending agenda to revoke Article 35A which grants special status to the border state.

Political leaders have alleged that the advisory issued by the administration asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to return and subsequent deployment of troops has caused panic among the local residents. They said that locals are facing hardship due to the recent developments that led to a shortage of essential commodities including petrol.

While Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday, Mufti and other state leaders met Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday night to urge him to not tinker with Article 35A.

So what is Article 35A which has the Kashmir Valley simmering?

A petition is currently pending before the Supreme Court seeking quashing of Article 35A which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential order. This means the article lacks parliamentary sanction. The order was issued by the then President Rajendra Prasad, exercising the powers conferred upon him by the clause (1) of the Article 370 of the Constitution, on the advice of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Those who are opposing it have argued that Article 35A promotes the two-nation theory which is against the theory of secularism whereas the state parties say that it is a vital bridge between Kashmir and India.

Article 35A accords special rights and privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It empowers the state legislature to define permanent residents of the state. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution, which was adopted in 1956, it defined a permanent resident as someone who was a state subject on May 14, 1954 or who has been a resident of the state for 10 years and has lawfully acquired immovable property.

Under this article, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has the power to alter the definition of the permanent resident through a law passed with at least two-thirds majority.

So the article bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir from acquiring any immovable property in the state and no outsider can get a government job. However, it allows Hindus from Jammu and Ladakh regions to settle down in the Valley.

The article also denies property rights to a woman if she marries a person outside Jammu and Kashmir. If a woman marries a man outside Jammu and Kashmir, the article has a provision which leads to forfeiting her right over the property. It also applies to their heirs.

The article states that only a permanent resident can join any professional college run by the government or get any form of government aid. No one from outside the state is allowed to join such colleges or get funds from the government treasury.