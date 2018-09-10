Article 35 A row: Apprehensions in people’s mind, don’t hold Panchayat Polls, Mehbooba Mufti urges Centre

Mufti, who has already announced her decision to boycott elections, said there are apprehensions in people’s mind in wake of the hearing of Article 35 A in Supreme Court.

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday urged Central Government to not hold the Panchayat elections in the state. Mufti, who has already announced her decision to boycott elections, said there are apprehensions in people’s mind in wake of the hearing of Article 35 A in Supreme Court.

Mufti’s statement comes a day after National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah had threatened to boycott 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls if Centre does not clarify its stand on the special position of the state.

Speaking to media, Muffti said, “Situation linking panchayat polls to 35A case in Supreme Court has created apprehensions in minds of people… party therefore urges the Govt to review its decision to hold polls at this juncture.”

“Looking at this situation we have decided to stay away from this process,” Mufti said further.

On Saturday, National Coference chief Farooq Abdullah also threatened to boycott Panchayat Polls. “We will not only boycott the municipal and Panchayat polls, but also the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections if the Centre does not clarify its stand on Article 35A and Article 370,” said Abdullah, addressing people on the death anniversary of his father, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

Abdullah also lashed out at National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He said, “Their National Security Advisor, Doval Sahib, has stabbed Kashmir once again… he has said that the separate Constitution for Jammu and Kashmir is an aberration, it should not have happened.”

The municipal and panchayat elections in the state are scheduled to take place next month.