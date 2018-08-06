Article 35 A hearing live updates: CJI Dipak Misra says three-judge bench should hear matter, next hearing on August 27

Article 35 A of Indian Constitution Live Updates: The Supreme court has deferred the hearing on the validity of Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir by two weeks. The top court further added that the matter will be decided by a bench three-judge headed by Chief Justice of India. Article 35A guarantees special privileges to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The petition seeking the scrapping of the Article 35A was filed in 2014 by a New Delhi- based NGO ‘We the Citizens’. In its petition, ‘We the Citizens’ has appealed to the apex court to abolish the law on the grounds that it was unconstitutional. The state government has filed an application before the Registrar of the top court that it is going to seek an adjournment of the hearing citing forthcoming panchayat, urban local body and municipal elections.
Separatist organisations have called a bandh in several areas like Srinagar, Baramulla, Sopore, Handwara, Kupwara, Pattan and Bandipore towns. All educational institutes and business establishments are closed. Security has been tightened across the valley to avoid any mishap. Article 35A guarantees special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It denies property rights to a native woman who marries a person from outside the state.
The top court will decide whether imposition of Article 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir goes against basic structure of Constitution of India or not.
Chief Justice of India today said that a bench of three judges headed by him will decide whether a Constitution bench will hear the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) or not. The CJI also stated that it's the top court's duty to examine whether Article 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir is valid or not.
The top court on Monday deferred the hearing on a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A. The top court will hear the matter again on August 27.
Amid the tense situation in valley, the state administration has put separatist leaders- Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq under house arrest. However, Yasin Malik, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), has evaded arrest by going underground.
Amid the shutdown called by various separatists organisation, normal life remained affected for the second consecutive day today. The shutdown was called by a Separatist conglomerate, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to raise support for Article 35 A. Business establishments like Shops, markets, public transport etc and educational institutions remained closed and other district headquarters of the valley.