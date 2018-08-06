Article 35 A hearing live updates: CJI Dipak Misra says three-judge bench should hear matter, next hearing on August 27

SC to hear batch of petitions on the validity of Article 35A in J&K

Article 35 A of Indian Constitution Live Updates: The Supreme court has deferred the hearing on the validity of Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir by two weeks. The top court further added that the matter will be decided by a bench three-judge headed by Chief Justice of India. Article 35A guarantees special privileges to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The petition seeking the scrapping of the Article 35A was filed in 2014 by a New Delhi- based NGO ‘We the Citizens’. In its petition, ‘We the Citizens’ has appealed to the apex court to abolish the law on the grounds that it was unconstitutional. The state government has filed an application before the Registrar of the top court that it is going to seek an adjournment of the hearing citing forthcoming panchayat, urban local body and municipal elections.

Separatist organisations have called a bandh in several areas like Srinagar, Baramulla, Sopore, Handwara, Kupwara, Pattan and Bandipore towns. All educational institutes and business establishments are closed. Security has been tightened across the valley to avoid any mishap. Article 35A guarantees special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It denies property rights to a native woman who marries a person from outside the state.