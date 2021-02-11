  • MORE MARKET STATS

“Artfully crafted performance”: Shashi Tharoor on PM Modi’s teary-eyed farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad

February 11, 2021 11:44 AM

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emotional farewell speech for Ghulam Nabi Azad an “artfully crafted performance”. Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Azad, is retiring from the Upper House on February 15. On Tuesday, PM Modi praised Azad for his conduct in and outside the House.

The Prime Minister also turned emotional while recalling a phone conversation with Azad back in 2006, when both were chief ministers in their respective states, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing the conversation with the members of the House, the Prime Minister broke down at least thrice and said that his “doors will always be open” for Azad.

When asked about what happened in Rajya Sabha, Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Modi’s farewell speech for Azad was a “very artfully crafted performance.”

“It was partly in response to Tikait’s tears that he decided he also has tears,” Tharoor said while participating in a discussion on former Vice President Hamid Ansari’s book “By Many a Happy Accident: Recollections of a Life”.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi said that as chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, both of them kept in touch with each other. He shared the details of their communication during a terror attack on some Gujarati pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir and said Azad was the first one to call him about the incident.

Modi said Azad cried on the call while informing him about the horrific terror strike. “Azad was the first person to call and inform me about the attack. But during that call he cried…and his crying wouldn’t stop,” Modi said in a choked voice as tears rolled down from his eyes.

