Arrogant, out to destroy allies: Why Mayawati dumped Congress

BSP supremo Mayawati today kicked off a political storm by announcing that her party would go solo in upcoming state elections and it would not form an alliance with the Congress. Speaking at a press conference she said that while top leaders of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were interested in the alliance, some leaders were not.

Hitting out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, she was quoted as saying by ANI, “Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh do not wish for a Congress- BSP alliance. They are afraid of agencies like ED, CBI.”

She also accused the Congress of being arrogant saying that the party is under the misconception that it would be able to defeat the BJP alone. “They (Congress) are getting arrogant & are under the misconception that they can defeat BJP on their own but the ground reality is that people haven’t forgiven Congress party for their mistakes&corruption…They don’t seem to be ready to rectify themselves”.

Here are some of the key statements given by Mayawati:-

* I feel that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s intentions for Congress-BSP alliance are honest. However, some Congress leaders are sabotaging this.

* Digvijaya Singh who is also a BJP agent is giving statements that Mayawati ji has a lot of pressure from Centre so she doesn’t want this alliance. This is baseless.

* There will be no alliance with the Congress. The BSP will fight the upcoming Assembly elections in poll-bound states Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on its own.