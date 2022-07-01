‘Arrogant, must apologise to nation’: Supreme Court raps Nupur Sharma, rejects plea seeking transfer of all FIRs to Delhi

While pointing out that Nupur Sharma is “single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” the Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant relief to the now-suspended BJP national spokesperson who had asked moving of all FIRs against her from several states to Delhi, citing threat to her life. Several states such as Maharashtra and West Bengal have filed FIRs against Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad on a national television debate. Sharma’s remarks led to widespread protests within the country and abroad, especially in the Gulf region. Rajasthan’s Udaipur witnessed a gruesome killing of a local tailor this week, allegedly over a social media post he put out in support of Sharma’s remarks.

Slamming the BJP leader for her “arrogant character,” Justice Surya Kant said, “We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country.” The top court directed Sharma’s lawyer to approach the concerned High Courts. Following this development, Sharma has withdrawn her petition from the apex court.

Reacting to Sharma’s lawyer stating that Sharma is facing constant death threats, Justice Surya Kant said, “She faces threats or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.”

“What if she is the spokesperson of a party? She thinks she has back up of power and can make any statement without respect to the law of the land,” said Justice Surya Kant.

After her lawyer argued that Sharma was merely responding to a TV anchor, the top court said, “She cannot be put on the pedestal of a journalist… when she goes and lambasts on a TV debate and makes irresponsible statements without thinking of the ramifications and consequences that it will have on the fabric of society.”