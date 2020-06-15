‘Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance’: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take on Modi govt over COVID handling

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over handling of Coronavirus pandemic.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at the Modi government over its lockdown decision in wake of the coronavirus crisis. Rahul used a quote of world-renowned physicist Albert Einstein to target the government. Taking to Twitter, Rahul said that arrogance of the government is to be blamed for the current crisis.

The Congress leader also shared a graph that showed how the four successive lockdowns flattened the curve of the economy, instead of Coronavirus-related deaths, which are rising in the country.

Accusing the government of arrogance and not listening to the voice of the opposition, he wrote on his Twitter page: “This lock down proves that: The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.”

Rahul and his party have been critical of the Modi government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Rahul has time and again questioned the decision to impose lockdowns in the country which he has claimed as complete failures as they have not yielded the desired results.

Albert Einstein pic.twitter.com/XkykIxsYKI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2020

Last week, Rahul had said that the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on it’s way to winning the wrong race, adding that “it was a result of a lethal blend of ‘arrogance and incompetence’ of the government”. He made this comment referring to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Rahul has also held the Modi government responsible for the downfall in the economy and has been demanding cash be transferred in the hands of people who are facing the brunt of lockdown.

India has gone past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country in the world after the United States, Brazil and Russia. According to the Health ministry data, the country saw a jump of over 11,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the total number of infections to over 3.32 lakh, while the toll rose to 9,520 with 325 more deaths.