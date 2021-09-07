Arrest warrant issued against Param Bir Singh for failing to appear before inquiry panel

Singh was removed as Mumbai Police Commissioner and was transferred to the Home Guards in March (where he is yet to join).

A bailable arrest warrant was today issued against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before an inquiry commission headed by a retired high court judge. The commission, which issued the arrest warrant, was formed by the Maharashtra government in March this year and is headed by Justice (retd) Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe corruption allegations levelled by Singh against then state home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh had to appear before the panel for evidence. The commission had earlier issued summons to the former top cop several times asking him to appear before it but Singh had failed to do so. Prior to today’s arrest warrant, the commission had imposed fines on Singh thrice – Rs 5,000 in June and Rs 25,000 on two occasions last month for failing to appear before it. The panel will hear the matter on September 22.

Singh was removed as Mumbai Police Commissioner and was transferred to the Home Guards in March (where he is yet to join). Days after, he levelled a serious corruption allegation against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in which he claimed that the NCP leader used to ask police officers to collect money from restaurant and bar owners in Mumbai.

A similar allegation was made by now dismissed Assistant Police Inspector of Mumbai Police Sachin Vaze, who is in NIA custody in the case related to parking of an explosive-laden vehicle outside Mukesh Ambani’s house and murder of Mansukh Hiren, the alleged owner of the vehicles and businessman.

Deshmukh had to resign from the post of state home minister in April after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe against him. Deshmukh has denied the allegations. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the allegations made against Deshmukh by the senior IPS officer.