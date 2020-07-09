Arrest or surrender? Akhilesh Yadav questions Vikas Dubey’s arrest, asks call records to be made public to expose nexus

Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the authorities make his call detail records public to expose the nexus.

Kanpur shootout, Vikas Dubey arrest: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has questioned gangster Vikas Dubey’s arrest and asked the Yogi Adityanath government to clarify whether he has been arrested or has surrendered. He demanded that the authorities make his call detail records public to expose the nexus. “Reports are coming that the main culprit (Vikas Dubey) of ‘Kanpur-Kand’ is in police custody. If this is true then the government should clear whether it is surrender or arrest. Also make the CDR (call detail records) of his mobile public so that true collusion can be busted,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

Akhilesh Yadav’s statement came soon after reports emerged that Vikas Dubey was arrested outside of Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The arrest came almost a week after the Kanpur shootout in which eight police personnel were killed by Vikas Dubey’s henchmen. He was on the run for these many days and it was suspected that it could not have been possible without the tip-off of someone within the police departments.

The suspicion is also based on the fact that one of Vikas Dubey’s aides, Dayashankar Agnihotri, admitted that the gangster had got information about the raid from the police stations. Later, UP Police confirmed that there was ample evidence that some of the police personnel were helping Vikas Dubey and they were now removed from the service. On Sunday, UP Police arrested Chaubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari and beat in-charge KK Sharma.

Today, after his arrest, the gangster screamed – “Main hoon Vikas Dubey, Kanpur wala”. While Madhya Pradesh Police claimed that Vikas Dubey was arrested by police personnel after some identified him outside the temple, some are seeing it as orchestrated surrender in far-off state – because now he will have to be produced in the court for transit remand, a move that the gangster would have wanted to save himself from possible encounter if he were to be caught in Uttar Pradesh.