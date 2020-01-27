‘Arrest him’: Challenged by Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal makes his stand clear on Sharjeel Imam

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said Sharjeel Imam should be arrested.

Delhi Election 2020: Hours after Home Minister Amit Shah dared Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to clear his stand on Sharjeel Imam, the AAP chief said that the JNU student should be arrested. “Sharjeel spoke of separating Assam from the country. It is very serious. You are the home minister of the country. This statement of yours is bad politics. Your religion is that you arrest him immediately. It has been two days since he said this. Why are you not arresting him? What is your helplessness? Or have to do more dirty politics now?” Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

This comes just hours after Amit Shah challenged Kejriwal to declare if he wanted action against former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who has been charged with sedition for making an inflammatory speech against India. Shah had also asked AAP chief Kejriwal to declare if he supported anti-CAA protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. Addressing a rally in Delhi’s Rithala, Shah said: “(Arvind) Kejriwal ji are you in favour of action against Sharjeel Imam or not? Are you in favor of those at Shaheen Bagh or not? Make it clear to the people of Delhi.”

Referring to Imam’s controversial remarks where he said — ‘cut the chicken’s neck and cut-off North-East from India’, the Home Minister said: “You (the audience) must have watched the video of Sharjeel Imam, he talked about dividing the country. The Narendra Modi government told Delhi police and they have registered a sedition case against him. But I want to ask Kejriwal — whether he is in favour of arresting him or not.”

Sharjeel Imam has been booked by three states, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Assam. Ever since the cases were filed against him, Sharjeel Imam has gone underground. The UP government has formed two teams to nab him. Sharjeel Imam had been very active in anti-CAA protests across the country and participated in various events including Shaheen Bagh, which became a poll issue after Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that he supported the ant-CAA protesters there. The Home Minister has been attacking the Delhi government for its open support to Shaheen Bagh protests.

Amit Shah also slammed Arvind Kejriwal for not giving sanction to the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in the 2016 JNU sedition case involving former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar. “Kejriwal ji, I want to ask, are you giving permission to put those who want India to break into pieces in jail or not,” the Home Minister asked. The Delhi police had filed chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar and others a year ago but the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is yet to give its sanction