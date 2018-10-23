Arranged halala against Islamic principles, says Darul Uloom

The powerful Deoband-based Darul Uloom has issued a fatwa declaring that an arranged halala is against Islamic principles and anyone doing so must be ashamed of it. The fatwa was issued in response to a question asked by Deoband resident Mohammad Usman.

In its reply, a panel of Islamic scholars from the top Islamic institution said that if any woman is divorced under the triple talaq, she has the right to marry another man other than her former husband. It said that several cases have been reported where women are coerced to do halala after getting divorce from her husband.

Mufti Arshad Farooqui, Darul Uloom fatwa department chairman, said, “Planning a halala is a crime. People involved in such halala should be ashamed.”

The fatwa said that in a few cases, some people decide in advance that a divorcee lady has to do halala to legally remarry her previous husband. “This is completely wrong and Islam does not like this deed. It is shameful and forbidden under Islamic law.”

On talaq, it said that is a woman is divorced under the set guidelines of the triple talaq, she has the right to marry any man except her ex-husband. But if the second husband divorces her, the woman can marry her first husband after an iddat.

“Forcing such a woman to do halala in order to marry her first husband is forbidden,” it said.

The word halala means making something lawful which is currently unlawful. This Islamic practice involves a divorcee lady to marry someone else and then getting divorced from him in order to enable her to remarry her previous husband.