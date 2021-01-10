Around 90 lakh people have received benefits of ‘Duare Sarkar’ programme in 29 days: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI File Image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said around 90 lakh people have already received benefits of her government’s ‘Duare Sarkar’ programme in the past 29 days, and thanked all officials who have worked hard to ensure doorstep delivery of services. With an eye on the assembly polls, due in April-May, the TMC administration launched the ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at doorsteps) programme last month to deliver benefits of 11 state-run welfare schemes.

“Happy to share that as of 4pm today, the total number of visitors in #DuareSarkar camps has crossed 2 Crores! I once again congratulate & thank every single GoWB official for ensuring smooth door-step delivery of Govt services & benefits. Thanking all participants too!” Banerjee tweeted. According to government records, over 2.03 crore people have visited the camps, set up across the state – with 2.63 lakh attendees alone registered on Sunday.

“Almost 90 Lakh people across West Bengal received different kinds of services. This includes 62 Lakh beneficiaries under Swasthya Sathi, 7 Lakh beneficiaries who received SC/ST/OBC certificates & 4 Lakh beneficiaries who received assistance under Krishak Bandhu,” the CM said. “Further, benefits of other GoWB schemes like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Aikyashree, Shikshashree, Jai Johar, Taposhili Bandhu, Manabik etc were extended to lakhs of people. Everyone who applied for various services at the camps were also provided helping hands,” she wrote on Twitter.

Asserting that the state government has received an overwhelming response to the initiative, state education minister Partha Chatterjee said the TMC dispensation will always strive hard to work for common people.

“Overwhelmed to see the great response of people to @MamataOfficial’s unique initiative Duare Sarkar. Our first priority has always been to serve the people of Bengal and we want to continue this endeavor in the coming days as well,” he said on the microblogging site.

choing him, urban development minister Firhad Hakim said efforts of Mamata Banerjee have ensured that the programme turns out to be a success. “Duare Sarkar – a resounding success only owing to the unique efforts of @MamataOfficial! 2 Cr people have registered & 90L+ people have benefitted already. Absolutely stunning! Hakim tweeted.