Arnab heckling incident: After IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet suspends Kunal Kamra

By: |
Published: January 29, 2020 1:54:24 PM

On Wednesday morning, SpiceJet said on Twitter, "SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice."

Arnab heckling incident, Arnab Goswami, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air India, Kunal Kamra, Hardeep Singh Puri, DGCA, AirAsia IndiaSpiceJet is the third airline to take action against Kamra. (IE photo)

SpiceJet on Wednesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with it after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow flight. SpiceJet is the third airline to take action against Kamra. While IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying with it for a period of six months on Tuesday itself, Air India banned him until further notice.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had taken note of the incident on Tuesday and “advised” other airlines in India to impose similar restrictions on Kamra, stating “offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers”.

Related News

On Wednesday morning, SpiceJet said on Twitter, “SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice.”

An AirAsia India official told PTI that the airline is waiting for the aviation regulator DGCA to issue a formal notice, and after then it will take action against Kamra. Kamra allegedly heckled Goswami, the editor of Republic TV, on IndiGo’s Mumbai-Lucknow (6E5317) flight on Tuesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Arnab heckling incident After IndiGo Air India SpiceJet suspends Kunal Kamra
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘What a fall for you to lie’: Prashant Kishor hits back at Nitish Kumar
2Sheena Bora murder: Prosecution case false, Indrani Mukerjea to court
3Why no Shaheen Bagh protester falling ill, wonders Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh