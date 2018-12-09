Army will fully cooperate with UP police in Bulandshahr case, says Gen Gen Bipin Rawat

By: | Published: December 9, 2018 12:37 AM

A team of Uttar Pradesh police had left for Jammu on Friday to arrest an Army jawan allegedly involved in Kumar's killing.

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (File photo)

In the wake of reports that an Army jawan was allegedly involved in the case related to killing of a police inspector in Bulandshahr mob violence, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat Saturday said, full cooperation will be extended in investigation of the incident.

The violence broke out earlier this week in the Uttar Pradesh town after cow carcasses were found strewn around, claiming the lives of Inspector Subodh Kumar and 20-year-old local youth Sumit Kumar.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

“We will fully cooperate with the police (in the investigation),” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event, when asked about the possible involvement of a jawan in the killing of the officer in Bulandshahr.

