Army officer’s wife murdered: Cops say accused used fake social media profile to approach women, wanted to destroy evidence

A probe by the Delhi Police in the sensational murder case of an Army Major’s wife by another colleague has revealed that the arrested accused was operating a fake profile on social media to chat with women. The Indian Express reported that major Nikhil Rai Handa (40) was maintaining two accounts on social networking site – one real and another fake. Police said that he used the fake account to befriend women. They said that it was in 2015 when he met Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, through this fake account whom he allegedly killed last Saturday.

Police claimed that Handa was posted in Srinagar in 2015. Police said that during interrogation, they scanned two phones and found he had two separate accounts. The real account mentions that he is an Army officer and the fake one says he is a Delhi-based businessman. Police said that Handa was using this fake account to speak with other women as well.

Police said that he disclosed his identity to Shailza six months later when they decided to meet. He was then transferred to Meerut, while his family lived in Saket in the national capital. The IE report quoted police sources as saying that Handa then requested for a transfer in Nagaland’s Dimarpur where he started meeting the lady frequently. Police said that it was then she introduced Handa to her husband Major Amit Dwivedi and invited him to a house party.

Shailza wanted court-martial of Handa

According to police, when his conduct became intrusive, Shailza asked him to stay away and threatened to lodge a complaint against him with senior officers. Police said that Handa during questioning divulged that two weeks ago she had told him that she will ensure his court martial. “So he called for a meeting on Saturday to the Army Base Hospital, where his son is also admitted,” a police official said. The officer added that a heated argument took placed inside Handa’s car and he allegedly slit her throat.

Police said that Shailza ran out of his car and Handa allegedly ran over her thrice to make it look like an accident. Handa then picked up his sister-in-law and dropped her at her Saket residence. He returned to the crime scene thrice but returned to the hospital after seeing police.

Handa wanted to surrender before Army

At the hospital, Major Amit saw Handa whp managed to escape when the former tried to stop him. Amit then called him to ask what he was doing at the hospital. Handa said that he was in the hospital to see his son. Amit then moved to the Nairaina police station where he lodged a missing complaint. Police said that Amit was shown the crime scene photographs and he identified his wife. Amit then told police that he had seen Handa at the hospital.

Police said that they contacted Handa’s parents to ascertain his whereabouts but by then he had left for Meerut where he had been posted for the last three years. He had also switched off his mobile phone. The IE report said that Handa was planning to surrender before the Army expecting an internal probe and fair trial.

Handa called lady, lawyer after crime

Police sources told the daily that he had called a woman after murdering Shailza. He narrated the incident to the lady who asked him not to call her again. Police said they are likely to question the woman in coming days, adding that Handa had also met a lawyer.

Shailza, 35, was found dead on Saturday at Brar Square near Delhi Cantt Metro station. On Sunday, Handa was arrested by the police from Meerut. Police said that Handa was in touch with his family but didn’t specify if he had told his family members about the crime.

Police got first lead from toll gate CCTV footage

Police said that they got first lead when a CCTV camera captured a photo of his car at a toll gate near Meerut. Police said that a team was immediately dispatched to Meerut. They found his vehicle, Honda City, parked outside the Army mess. They waited for him to come out. After few hours, as soon as he came out, the team nabbed him.

Handa destroyed evidence

The IE report says that Handa was planning to dispose of the vehicle at Meerut’s scrap market. DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said that Handa had also tried to destroy evidence. After committing the crime, he had moved to his home in Saket. It was there he had cleaned bloodstains from the bonnet of his car, destroyed Shailza’s mobile phone using a stone, burnt his clothes and disposed them at a garbage dump near his residence. Kumar said that officials have recovered Shailza’s mobile phone, while an umbrella and a small basket and purse are yet to be seized. Police also said that Handa wiped blood off the knife using a towel that he had used to kill Shailza.

Handa called his wife before killing Shailza

Police also said that few minutes before killing Shailza, Handa had called his wife and put the phone on speaker to tell Shailza that he was having a marital discord because of her. Police said that this led to a heated argument and Handa killed Shailza.

Meanwhile, the Patiala House court sent Handa to police custody for four days even as defence opposed the remand arguing no probe has been done so far by investigating officers in the case. Police also rubbished Handa’s younger brother Rajat’s accusation that he was assaulted by the police in custody. Rajat was picked up by the police on Saturday night and let off the next night. Police claimed that Rajat had spent some time with Handa and gave him an ATM card before he fled to Meerut.