Army officer’s body found on railway track in Delhi

July 30, 2019

According to police, Puri was from the Army Medical Corps and a resident of Delhi. He had gone to Lucknow to attend a training and was returning to Delhi on Shramjeevi Express, the police said.

An Army officer’s body has been found on a railway track at the New Delhi railway station, police said on Tuesday. The body of the officer, identified as Lieutenant Diwakar Puri, was found cut into two parts on Monday morning, they said.

A post-mortem has been conducted and the report is awaited. The body has been handed over to the deceased’s family, they said.

