Army Jawan arrested on espionage charge in Meerut cantonment
Army Jawan arrested on espionage charge in Meerut cantonment
The jawan was deployed at Indian Army's Signal Regiment in the cantonment. The interrogation is underway.
By: FE Online |
Published: October 17, 2018 11:03 AM
An Indian Army soldier has been arrested on the charges of espionage in Meerut cantonment, news agency ANI has reported. The jawan was deployed at Indian Army’s Signal Regiment in the cantonment. The interrogation is underway.